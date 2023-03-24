An AFIP employee is denounced for espionage during the Macri administration

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP), denounced for espionage Vicente Luis Magnaterra, a senior employee of the organization, that made improper access to internal systems”, when, “between 2017 and 2019, it made 56,864 queries to the database where all the assets, accounts, properties and movements of Argentines are recorded.

The Agency made the presentation in federal criminal justice, and accused the official of espionagegiven that, “Of the more than 56,000 queries in the internal systems, 62.32% had no justification whatsoever”. The complaint, made on February 16, bears the signature of the head of the Organization, Carlos Daniel Castagneto, and fell to the court of Julián Ercolini.

Judge Julián Ercolini will be in charge of the investigation. Source: (Page 12)

According to the information that emerges from the complaint, “The 60,000 queries made by Magnaterra correspond to the period from January 1, 2017 to October 24, 2019.” to the accusation for espionage In addition to the aforementioned official, the request is added to “investigate any other person who, as a consequence of the proceedings, turns out to be the author, co-author, accomplice, instigator or concealer” of what was denounced, since the Entity considers it “impossible that a single person could have make all those incomes, ”says the letter.

The AFIP points out that its officials they cannot inquire into the lives of citizens “without a justified reason”, and considers that the investigated actions “directly offend the public administration”, because “they would have been carried out within the scope of the organization with the use of its computer systems and assets.”

The defendant was a hierarchical employee of the federal Agency. Source: (Chronicle)

The defendant, who currently works as an employee of the Agency, worked as a supervisor in the risk, planning and control department of internal audit, during the management of Leandro Cuccioli in the AFIP, the statement specifies. Due to the amount of undue income to the systems, the AFIP understood that it was “necessary and urgent” to present the criminal complaint.