The inmate that would exist between two important Telefe conductors was known

“Big Brother” is without a doubt the most important program of teleph in recent months, and allowed the channel with the three balls to be able to get better and better audience numbers that the signal knew how to take advantage of to improve the amount of audience that watches its other cycles. However, it seems that a rift arose between two of the drivers of this station about plans that concern the reality show.

De Brito spoke of the alleged interns at Telefe.

According to Ángel de Brito, it seems that the heads of the channel decided that Georgina Barbarossa would carry out her program from inside the house on March 28, despite the fact that Guillermo del Moro, the cycle’s host, had apparently asked to host her radio program. from inside the studio after the end of this broadcast that turned out to be so important for teleph.

Del Moro denied that he had a fight with Barbarossa.

“Del Moro wanted to conduct his radio program from home, but the channel decided that Georgina will do ‘A La Barbarossa’ live from home next week,” said the specialized journalist on the subject, who added that finally since teleph They decided to opt for Georgina over the “Big Brother” driver. However, Del Moro responded to the same tweet where he indicated “It was my joke on the air! I’m going to do something else in the house, you’ll see! For my part, there is no time for “interns” hahaha ”, along with an emoji of a hand with horns.

cross promotion

Although “Big Brother” is the highlight of teleph and they already announced that there will be a second season, it won’t be until the end of the year, so the next big bet they have from the three balls channel is in “Masterchef”, which they took advantage of to present in the famous reality show with a test that unites the two cycles.

It is that Wanda Nara, Donato DeSantis, Martin Martitegui and Damián Betular were in the most famous house in the country where they made the participants cook in front of the cameras in a mix between the two cycles which served to raise a slight drop in the numbers to which the show audience leader had faced in recent weeks.