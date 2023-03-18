South Tyrol election: Kompatscher unanimously SVP top candidate

The South Tyrolean state elections on October 22 are already casting their shadows. At a meeting of the South Tyrolean People’s Party (SVP), which has been in power for decades, in Brixen today, Governor Arno Kompatscher was unanimously voted the party’s top candidate for the election.

Kompatscher was elected by the mayors of the collective party, the district officials and the party committee. Party chairman Philipp Achammer spoke of “full support”.

In general, there was “very, very great unity and unity”, explained the chairman at the press conference after the exam. The SVP have once again proven that they show unity in the decisive moments. The neo-lead candidate emphasized that this clear vote was “a great honor, but at the same time a responsibility”.

Chairman Achammer set the schedule for the selection of the remaining 34 candidates. He and the top candidate would nominate the first part of the group of 10 by Easter, then the districts would appoint their representatives, and the second part of the group of 10 should then also be in place by mid-May.