Winning lottery ticket worth more than $100,000 sold at Sedano’s in Little Havana

He Fantasy 5 winning ticketreleased this Sunday, was purchased at the Sedano Supermarket, which is located in Little Havana.

The exact location of the Supermarket is at 1255 W Flagler St., Little Havana, Miami.

He Winning ticket is worth $100,269.81 and will expire on August 19 at midnight.

The winning numbers Fantasy 5 for Sunday’s draw they were: 2-7-11-21-28.

Lottery officials issued a warning to those who purchased tickets on Feb. 18 at that store to check them, he said. Local 10.

The Florida Lottery’s X social media account announced that “the lucky winner takes home a whopping $100,269.81.”

A statement reminded that “while any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 jackpot must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office.”

Recently, Orange County man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery with a scratch-off from the 500X THE CASH game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Orlando resident David Nguyen claimed a $1 million prize at the Lottery District Office in the theme park capital of the world.

Also, A 63-year-old man won the $5 million jackpot from the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. from the Florida Lottery.

Bernard Waters, a resident of the Santa Rosa County town of Milton, claimed the money at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.