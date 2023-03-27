Niederlechner: “Team stands behind Schwarz”

Florian Niederlechner can imagine ending his career at 1860 Munich. The 32-year-old said to the ‘kicker’: “If 1860 wants me after my time in Berlin, it’s possible that I’ll end my career with the lions”. For the time being, the center forward is in a relegation battle with Hertha BSC. Niederlechner is convinced: “If you work and march, you will eventually be rewarded.”

The 1.87 meter tall thoroughbred striker also has only positive words for his trainer Sandro Schwarz: “The whole team is behind him. Sandro Schwarz pushes us, his speeches hit the mark, he has a lot of conversations, his leadership is top notch. I also wish for him that we manage to stay up. From my point of view he is a top coach.”

