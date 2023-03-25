Nintendo Switch: 3 flash sales to grab urgently at Amazon on consoles and games

With a vast video game library and being able to follow the youngest at school as well as his father at the office, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the ideal family console! And, to top it off, the console and 2 of its popular games have a flash offer on Amazon.
The continuation under this advertisement
The editorial staff of Télé-Loisirs did not participate in the writing of this article.
A big fan of video games and family game nights, the Nintendo Switch OLED has always made you want to. Good news : the Nintendo Switch OLED with white Joy-Con is currently on sale for 310.49 on Amazon, while it is displayed at 349.99 euros on the Nintendo Store. Featuring improved audio and a larger screen with brighter colors and increased contrast, it’s super immersive. Finally, its dock is now equipped with an Ethernet port to reduce latency and it also has a freely tilting back. The assurance of always making the most of your gaming sessions with friends or family.
Amazon spoils Nintendo Switch lovers
But to make the most of your brand new Nintendo Switch OLED console, you will need games, and in particular evening entertainment games. The Mario Party Superstars game is currently benefiting from a 26% discount on Amazon, thus costing 44.18 euros instead of 59.99 euros. The goal is simple: compete in many mini-games, earn coins and buy stars, but above all, beware of King Boo just waiting to steal them all from you. An ultimate goal: to cover all the 5 trays of this opus. 3… 2… 1… Let the race for the stars begin!
The continuation under this advertisement
Take advantage of incredible discounts on games for Nintendo Switch
But don’t panic if you prefer to use your new Nintendo Switch OLED for solo play. The game Legends Pokémon Arceus also benefits from a 26% discount and is thus available on Amazon for 44.49 euros instead of 59.99 euros. A great opportunity to offer you this game giving you the opportunity to discover a new opus of the Pokémon saga in a new way, the very first in the open world and to explore the wild region of Hisui, today known as Sinnoh . Go on an adventure accompanied by your favorite Pokémon and explore the regions available.
Enter here the Amazon offer on the Nintendo Switch OLED
Enter here the Amazon offer on the Mario Party Superstars game
Enter here the Amazon offer on the Pokemon Legends Arceus game
Some links may generate a commission for Télé-Loisirs. Prices are given for information only and are subject to change.