No rush for free HPV vaccine: “Many think they are fully vaccinated”

50,000 Scanian women born between 1994 and 1999 are now offered a wider and better vaccine that protects against more HPV viruses and thus reduces the risk of contracting cervical cancer.

Since the vaccination campaign started five weeks ago, 360 women in Scania have been vaccinated, of which around 30 in Helsingborg and Ängelholm.

We had hoped for significantly more.

– Many women we meet think they don’t need to take the shot because they are already vaccinated, but this also applies to them, says Lena Månsson.

Broader vaccines that protect better

Region Skåne’s investment is part of a national research project that aims to eradicate cervical cancer. In Sweden, girls have been offered school vaccines against HPV since 2012 and boys since 2020, but since a few years ago there is a significantly better vaccine that protects against more HPV viruses.

What should you do to get more people to take up the offer to get vaccinated?

– We will continue to inform and make sure we are available to those who want to come here, says Lena Månsson.

HPV is the most common cause of cervical cancer. Every year approximately 550 women in Sweden are affected by the form of cancer, and approximately 150 women die annually, according to Region Skåne.

