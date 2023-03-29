Nokia reveals new Pure UI interface, with minimalist tones

After announcing a new logo, thinner and minimalist, Nokia is also announcing a new visual language for its user interface on various devices, from smartwatches to mobile phones and branded tablets. Following the contemporary trend of cleaner design, the Pure UI language features several components, starting with templates and guidelines that determine the overall look and feel. Starting with the new font, Nokia Pure, used in all written elements of the interface.

The new icons are based on strokes of varying thickness depending on the type of display on the device. They also include smooth animations when a particular component needs to get the user’s attention. The Nokia team has also prepared standard elements that designers can use to quickly build consistent looking screens. Dark mode is supported, of course, with elements and icons adjusting their styles accordingly.

So far, Nokia phones have remained close to the default look of Android, but Pure UI should bring a new identity to brand systems – but it is not yet known when the novelty will begin to be deployed. The interface is designed to work from tiny wrist-worn displays to large dashboards.