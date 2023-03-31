Norway: avalanches kill four, including at least one foreign tourist

Four people, including at least one foreign tourist, lost their lives on Friday in three avalanches in northern Norway.

Several avalanches mourned the far north of Norway on Friday, causing the death of four people, including a foreign tourist whose nationality remains unknown at this stage, according to local police. One of them also took a house and a barn into the sea.

Five members of a group of foreign tourists were caught in an avalanche near Kavringtinden, a peak in the far north of the country, and “one died”, said during a press conference Morten Pettersen, of the Troms Police.

Nationality of deceased tourist unknown

The police are working to identify the foreign tourist, he added, adding that two other members of this group were injured. According to the mayor of Lyngen, the group came from Italy but the nationality of the deceased tourist was unknown.

House and barn washed away

Two other people perished a little later in another avalanche, which washed away a house and a barn in the sea, on the island of Reinoya. Some 140 goats were present in the barn at the time of the disaster.

And in the evening, the police announced in a press release that a fourth person had been killed by another avalanche, in the Nordreisa region.