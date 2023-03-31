The Buenos Aires PJ met in La Plata: mobilization, Cristina and pressure on La Rosada

With the presence of its president Máximo Kirchner, the provincial council of the Buenos Aires PJ met this Friday in La Plata to begin defining the guidelines of the electoral strategy for the PASO in August and the general elections in October.

Aspects related to the party’s finances and the implementation of a membership campaign in the municipalities were also addressed.

In turn, according to sources from the PJ, the conclave had almost as its central theme the call for a mobilization towards the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for next April 13, in repudiation of the ruling that disqualified Vice President Cristina Fernández Kirchner to exercise public.

The decision was adopted at the meeting that the council held in the city of La Plata, in which it also authorized the president of the party to define the date of the next congress.

Other pressure fronts are linked to the figure of President Alberto Fernández. It is that in the meeting this Friday, the party advisors -among which there are provincial ministers, union representatives and mayors- once again requested the establishment of a fixed sum, beyond joint negotiation.

“It was raised without objections, including other proposals is to see if a new rise in the minimum wage; They were discussing issues related to the economic and social situation we are going through,” said the Minister of Community Development of the province of Buenos Aires, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque, who is also a party advisor for the Eighth electoral section.

In addition to Máximo Kirchner, who arrived around 8:00 a.m., more than two hours before the meeting was scheduled to start, Lieutenant Governor Verónica Magario, Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Martín, was also at the party headquarters located at 54 between 7 and 8 Insaurralde, the ministers of Community Development, Andrés Larroque, and of Infrastructure and Public Services, Leonardo Nardini, the head of ANSeS, Fernanda Raverta, the national senator Juliana Di Tullio, the provincial legislators Mariano Cascallares and Omar Plaini, among others.

They were also Pablo Zurro; Marisol Merquel; Claudia Vasquez Haro; Juan Carlos Gasparini, Gustavo Menéndez, Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez and Francisco Durañona; among others.