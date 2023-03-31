Cannelloni ripieni alla napoletana: make a great piatto primo for Easter with the chef’s easy recipe

Buoni, golosi e ricchi di gusto, i cannelloni sono il simbolo delle domeniche in famiglia e delle ocasión especiali. Perfect for Easter and also for Easter, ecco la ricetta della tradizione napoletana. A piatto da non perderare. Copy it up!

Troppo buoni i cannelloni conditi with a dense ragù and pieno di sapore. I cannelloni ripieni si possono prepare in advance for essere, poi, cotti at the moment. After the success of the ricetta delle lasagne without besciamella, the Easter festival if it arrived with another sweet piatto: i cannelloni ripieni alla napoletana. A perfect recipe for a giornata di festa. A pasta fatta in casa, porosa e ruvida, accoglie il ripieno cremoso, composto dalla ricotta e dal ragù. Ecco la ricetta tradizionale copiata agli più famous chef. Follow it, it happens for 4 people.

Ingredients for the pasta

400 g of farina type 00;

4 wow.

Ingredients for the ripieno

250 g of pecora ricotta;

250 g of mozzarella;

100 g of prosciutto cotto;

2 ova;

80 g parmigiano;

1 ciuffo di prezzemolo;

comes out and pepe qb

per condire

Cannelloni ripieni alla napoletana: the procedure

If part of the preparation of fresh pasta. Dunque, first of all, I will unite the uova alla farina and wash the raw compost in a ciotola and on a piano di lavoro. I will hit energetically with the hands and poi, a volta che gli ingredients saranno amalgamati, I will form a palla d’impasto and wrap it in a transparent film. Poi, put it to rise in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. In the meantime, I will prepare the ripieno, mixing the ricotta with the prosciutto and the mozzarella. Well, I’ll break the uova and pour it in a terrine. Add also the grattugiato parmigiano, a pizzico di sale and a sprinkled with pepe. Aggiungere also prezzemolo and infine versare all sul composto di ricotta e mescolare.

At this point, turn on the fresh pasta in the fridge and spread it out with the apposita macchinetta stendi-pasta. Le strisce ricavata saranno dello spessore che più if you prefer, (l’importante è ricavare dei quadrotti di pasta).

If the pasta che il ripieno possono essere preparati anche il giorno prima. All’occorrenza, will serve far boiled the strisce of pasta fresca nell’acqua salata. Poi, school the pasta and position the quadrotti on a teglia con della carta forno. At this point, I will distribute the ricotta rips and rolls and quadrotti in order to create the “cylindrical” pasta. A volta formati i cannelloni, position them suddenly in the pyrophilecosì da non farli aprire. Versare un paio di mestoli di ragù and I will continue with the disposition of the cannelloni. Infine, sprinkle with both grattugiato and informare formaggio. Far cook at 180°C per mezz’ora, setting the ventilated mode. Ed ecco come prepare dei cannelloni ripieni alla napoletana da veri chef.