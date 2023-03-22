“Not with my girlfriend anymore”: Superstar causes separation with fan scenes

tz stars

From: Yasina Hipp

Split

US superstar Chris Brown is currently touring Europe and also giving concerts in Germany. Videos show him kissing female fans on stage.

Oberhausen – The anticipation of concerts by well-known musicians and bands is always huge, especially among die-hard fans. The days, hours and minutes are counted down to the moment when the idol is only a few meters away. US singer Chris Brown is also such an idol for many fans. The American is currently on a major “Under The Influence” tour in the UK and Europe. He also appears in Oberhausen, Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich.

Chris Brown takes a female fan on stage and kisses her

As is almost usual these days, numerous videos end up on social media after the performances. The short snippets spread rapidly on TikTok. One of them shows Chris Brown throwing a fan’s cell phone off the stage. However, the videos in which the singer kisses fans on stage are at least as sensational. A video recorded in Oberhausen has already been clicked more than two million times.

It shows a young woman sitting on a chair on stage. Meanwhile, Chris Brown sings and dances around her, puts his hand on her neck and finally kisses her on the cheek. In London he even went one step further: there he kisses a young woman on the mouth.

Chris Brown kisses the women on stage during his concerts. © Screenshot/TikTok/ibo_oe/belle_lovesx

Chris Brown causes breakup

And as if all that wasn’t enough of a drama: at another concert, the singer dances lewdly on a female fan’s lap. Of course, her boyfriend will see the whole thing. On TikTok he is asked to end the relationship with her. The corresponding video is clicked a total of 22 million times.

Shortly thereafter, the user named “dashtthelith” gives an update, also on the video platform. He writes: “I’m not with my girlfriend anymore. But she says she doesn’t think what she did was wrong.”

Racy scenes on stage at Chris Brown’s concert tour. © Screenshot/TikTok/dashthelith/belle_lovesx

Chris Brown’s kiss action: TikTok users are divided

While it is of course not certain whether the women are informed and the actions are planned, or whether they are random fans from the audience, the TikTok community is divided over the kissing scenes. Some are skeptical and write “Am I the only one who didn’t dare to go on stage and would have rejected it?” or “I would be kind of scared”. Some would like to swap places with the woman: “I would have fallen over after the kiss.” And one has completely different concerns: “From now on, my girlfriend will be banned from concerts.” his then-girlfriend Rihanna caused a stir. He was also charged with rape last year.

Also at concerts of the British indie band “The 1975” there is a lot of kissing on stage.