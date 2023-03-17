Nuggets bounce back, Kings continue full steam ahead and Pacers stun Bucks – Hola News

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 16 (EFE).- The Denver Nuggets recovered on Thursday from four consecutive losses while the Sacramento Kings added their fifth win in six games and the Indiana Pacers staged the surprise of the day by defeating to the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

PISTONS 100 – NUGGETS 119

To straighten its course, Denver could have nothing better to do than visit Detroit, which has won one in its last fourteen games and is bottom in the East with the worst record in the league.

Nikola Jokic (30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists) commanded this triumph for Denver that mathematically guarantees them a place in the playoffs (the second team to achieve it after the Bucks) as well as first place in the Northwest Division.

Rodney McGruder (20 points and 8 rebounds) was the benchmark for the Pistons.

BUCKS 123 – PACERS 139

Despite not having their star Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers were very happy in Milwaukee with a fantastic victory supported by a great offense (55.7% shooting from the field and 47.8% from triples), a very choral game (eight players with more than 10 points) and a 22-35 run in the last period.

Andrew Nembhard (24 points) was the top scorer for Indiana and Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points and 9 rebounds) stood out in this loss for the Bucks.

NETS 96 – KINGS 101

The eternal journey in the desert comes to an end for these Kings who secured their first season with more wins than losses since 2005-2006, a course that was also their last year in the playoffs so far.

With a great game from Domantas Sabonis (24 points and 21 rebounds), Sacramento, who is reaching the final stretch of the season with as much enthusiasm as he is confident, strengthened his second place in the West while in rebounding inert Nets (41 vs. to 57) the most productive was Mikal Bridges (23 points).

RAPTORS 128 – THUNDER 111

In his return to his native Toronto, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn’t give his Thunder a win despite scoring 29 points and shooting solid 12 of 19 from the field.

Pascal Siakam (25 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists) was the best of the Raptors with his entire quintet in double-digit scoring (in addition to Gary Trent Jr. with 23 points coming off the bench).

SUNS 116 – MAGIC 113

Suffering until the end, the Suns, who had come off three straight losses, claimed victory against Orlando thanks to 19 points from Devin Booker and a providential block from Josh Okogie to a triple by Paolo Banchero in the last seconds that would have forced the extension.

Markelle Fultz (25 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists) took the helm at the Magic

. Eastern Conference:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 50-20

.2. Boston Celtics 48-22

.3. Philadelphia 76ers 46-22

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 44-28

.5. New York Knicks 41-30

.6. Brooklyn Nets 39-31

.7. Miami Heat 38-33

.8. Atlanta Hawks 34-35

.9. Toronto Raptors 34-36

10.Washington Wizards 32-37

11.Indiana Pacers 32-38

12. Chicago Bulls 31-37

13. Orlando Magic 28-42

14. Charlotte Hornets 22-49

15. Detroit Pistons 16-55

. Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 47-23

.2. Sacramento Kings 42-27

.3. Memphis Grizzlies 41-27

.4. Phoenix Suns 38-32

.5. Los Angeles Clippers 37-33

.6. Golden State Warriors 36-34

.7. Minnesota Timberwolves 35-35

.8. Dallas Mavericks 35-35

.9. Los Angeles Lakers 34-36

10. Oklahoma City Thunder 34-36

11. Utah Jazz 33-36

12. New Orleans Pelicans 33-36

13. Portland Trail Blazers 31-38

14. San Antonio Spurs 18-51

15. Houston Rockets 17-52

NEXT DAY (Friday, March 17)

Charlotte Hornets–Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks–Golden State Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers–Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls – Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston Rockets – New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs – Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers–Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers – Dallas Mavericks.