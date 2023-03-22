Nuhr at “maischberger” on the Ukraine war: “Today I consider the demand for negotiations to be completely unreal”

ARD The First

Berlin (ots)

The cabaret artist Dieter Nuhr has fundamentally changed his opinion on Germany’s policy in the Ukraine war: “Today I consider the call for negotiations to be completely unreal, because with whom should one negotiate?” Nuhr said on the ARD program “maischberger”. He now also takes the position that Ukraine should not surrender – and for that the country needs weapons. “I no longer see the alternative to what we are doing right now,” said Nuhr. In May 2022, the cabaret artist was one of the first to sign an open letter in which Chancellor Olaf Scholz was asked not to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Nuhr did not want to sign the current “Manifesto for Peace”. “Because of course I see things differently now after a year,” explained Nuhr. In the early days of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, “no one seriously could have imagined how to defeat this Russian army,” the cabaret artist explained his change of heart. There are “many, many topics on which people change their attitude over time.”

