A key union closed a salary increase higher than the ceiling proposed by Massa: employees will receive a basic salary of $290,000

After forceful measures, the union agreed to the parity corresponding to the March-July section. When did they agree to a new review?

Another union broke the salary ceiling projected by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa. This is the Insurance UnionwhatIt achieved a salary increase of 39 percent, it will be divided into three sections and will be applied for the March-July period, with bases that will be around 290,000 for seven hours of work.

Now, if the first half of the year is taken into account, the increase is 51 percent“which allows us to sustain the purchasing power of workers,” said the union’s General Secretary, Jorge Sola.

Salary rise for the Insurance union: how will they charge?

The agreement with the employers establishes that the improvements will be applied in three installments:

12% in March

13% in May

14% in June

To this you have to add 12 percent in JanuaryThat is why the accumulated figure for the first semester is 51 percent, while the Palacio de Hacienda projected a little more than 60 percent salary improvement but for the entire year.

After some measures of force, the negotiations with the Insurance Committee they managed to align themselves and avoid the deepening of the conflict. The Committee is made up of the Argentine Association of Insurance Companies (AACS), the Association of Argentine Insurers (AdeA), the Insurers of the Interior of the Argentine Republic (ADIRA) and the Union of Occupational Risk Insurers (UART).

The union agreed to a review clause with an eye on inflation

Sola highlighted the continuity of his modality of negotiation of “permanent parity”, that is executed “in all the agreements of the insurance activity, within an unpredictable and complex economic context”. Said in other words, inflation eats parities and it is necessary to have an open-air negotiation. In this context, the leader explained that the increases “represent a salary growth of 51″ for this first semester, which compensates for the gaps of last year and this year.”

After forceful measures, the union of insurance workers came to fruition in their parities.

“With this agreement we managed to maintain the purchasing power of wages with respect to the announced inflation rates. Affirming our commitment as always, we will continue to defend, in every discussion about wages and working conditions, the clear objective of dignifying workers in the Sure.

He stated that the claims and the measures of force “are part of a strategy” and assured: “We are going to continue defending the workers and workers of the Insurance in every discussion on wages and working conditions, persisting in the clear objective of dignifying the insurance activity.” He added that “with the current levels of rising cost of living, the only tool that workers have to defend themselves is parity.”

Insurance union: agreement in the Life and Retirement branch

On the other hand, the union signed the joint update of the representatives of the Association of Life and Retirement Insurers (AVIRA) with a salary increase of 42 percent for the February–July period. The improvements are broken down as follows: 7 percent in February; 14 in April; 14 in June and 7 percent in July. With these percentages, the accumulated figure for said sector is 45.73 percent between January and July.

The Union’s Press Secretary, Gabriela Pérez, indicated that “the inflationary situation makes the defense of wages a priority, not only with the importance that it has in itself, but that it must be resolved in the shortest possible time of negotiations to carry out relief to the working family.

The agreements came after intense negotiations between the parties and with breaking points that led to mobilizations in the microcenter and assembly in the workplace, to visualize the conflict.