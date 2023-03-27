Nuremberg: Drunken (33) gas after a car accident – and is “pulled out of traffic” by another driver

A 37-year-old driver of a Honda was Sunday afternoon (March 26, 2023) against 2:45 p.m on Landgrabenstrasse in the west direction Nuremberg been on the way. At the level of the Peterskirche (Siemensplatz), a 33-year-old driver of a Toyota suddenly hit her while driving. This is reported by the Central Franconia police.

While the 37-year-old stopped at the side of the road to take care of the accident, the 33-year-old would have accelerated and drove away.

Escape from an accident in Nuremberg: a drunk 33-year-old gives gas with over 3 per thousand

While several patrols from the Nuremberg-South Police Inspectorate were looking for the Toyota that escaped from the accident, it was noticed by other drivers just a few moments later because of its driving style. When the drivers of a BMW and a Mercedes wanted to turn from Heynestrasse into Landgrabenstrasse, the 33-year-old – presumably at a red light – drove past the cars waiting at the traffic lights on Landgrabenstrasse across the intersection. The turning vehicles would have brake hard and have to dodge the Toyota to avoid a collision.





It was thanks to the courageous intervention of the 36-year-old BMW driver that the 33-year-old’s journey came to an end. He drove after the Toyota and stopped it at the Gibitzenhofstrasse intersection. He held the man, who was apparently drunk, until the police arrived. The officials placed one at the 33-year-old Alcohol level above 3 per mille firmly. Among other things, they led an investigation into the suspected endangerment of road traffic and unauthorized removal from the scene of the accident a. His car keys were secured.

The traffic police Nuremberg is now looking for witnesses to the incident as well as other road users who were endangered or even harmed by the driving style of the 33-year-old (especially before the incidents described). The officials receive information on the telephone number 0911 6583 – 1530.

Also interesting: Central Franconia police with “animal public search” for dogs

Thumbnail: © MagnusGuenther/Pixabay