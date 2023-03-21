Nuremberg: pallets on fire – fire brigade extinguishes fire at beverage market

Reported on Tuesday morning (March 21, 2023) around 5 a.m local residents a fire in the area Nuremberg North Ring. According to the fire department, he had noticed that next to a beverage market around 25 pallets on fire stood.

A spread Fortunately, the forces of fire station 1 were able to extinguish the flames in the drinks market prevented become. People came according to the first information not harm. Total were around 20 emergency services on site.





According to the police, the Caused of the fire is currently being determined. If it is about arson or one Accident is, therefore, cannot yet be conclusively said. The damage cannot yet be quantified, said a police spokesman. At least there was, according to the fire department no visible damage to the building self.

