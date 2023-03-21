Will Greenwood: Steve Borthwick can put England in better position at World Cup after Six Nations battles | Rugby Union news – Reuters

Former England international Will Greenwood said England had a lot of positives to take from their latest Six Nations defeat to Grand Slam winners Ireland on Sunday.

England found themselves leading 6-0 at the Aviva Stadium before a controversial red card for full-back Freddie Steward in the first half proved decisive as Ireland went down 29-16 winners .

Greenwood described England’s defensive work as “fabulous”, especially as they came into the game after a record 53-10 thrashing by France at Twickenham.

Talk to Sky Sports NewsGreenwood said the positives of England’s performance in Dublin came through more on a second watch.

“I had (initially) thought Ireland were dominant, had made a few mistakes and England were competitive,” Greenwood said. “But seeing him again last night I thought England were fabulous – on one side of the ball.

“Defensively and from a set piece perspective, there was a lot to be positive about for England. What needs to be worked on is that we need more of a strike threat.

“I didn’t think we were amazing with the ball… we still struggle with line breaks – we may have made one in the last two games. We need to score a few tries.

“But against France, we lacked bite and intensity, and I think the English showed themselves very well.

“The hole they were in after the game against France should not be underestimated and how desperate the English fans were for something to hold on to. I think they certainly gave us that. »

As for Steward’s expulsion, Greenwood believes there were “mitigating factors” that should have seen a yellow card instead for his collision with Hugo Keenan.

“As soon as the ball hits the turf, you have two players in Keenan and Steward, who have spent their whole lives trying to get on the ball quickly,” he said.

“I watched it about fifteen times, and I saw it live; the reactions of the Irish players, in and around the incident – ​​which is often a big clue – all this, to me, suggested that this was a rugby-related incident and an extremely unfortunate accident.

“The protocol has to be followed, but I think there was enough for (referee) Jaco Peyper to say that there were extenuating circumstances, given what happened before the collision, to make it a yellow.

“That’s where I am. I understand why they change the laws, to make rugby safer, but sometimes I feel like there are incidents that happen that are almost unavoidable, which is unfortunate for a player – obviously Keenan couldn’t not come back – but shouldn’t define the game. »

With the World Cup less than six months away, Greenwood noted England’s departure under new head coach Steve Borthwick and also revealed he had hosts France as favorites for the World Cup despite the Ireland’s Grand Slam victory.

“For England, all of their Christmases came early with the (World Cup) drawing. Although that doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to go to the semis,” Greenwood said.

“If you go to the data, you’re not quite sure what changed (under Borthwick). But when it comes to intuition, instinct, usability, I think there’s been a little improvement.

“I think the reality is that Borthwick probably didn’t realize how much of a hole the team was in and there are some fixes he can make over the summer when they come into their camp. the World Cup, who I think can do much better.

“He was given a small pass for the hospital, given the job just before the start of the Six Nations. What would he get on a report card? B+, ‘good start but a lot of work.’ »

Greenwood added: “Ireland are the best team in the world, but France came late. Against England she was simply magnificent, and against Wales she scored almost 100 points in the last two games!

“They are going into a home World Cup and my milk money is still with France. But I would be happy to debate and see the nuance in at least six countries with a realistic chance of winning the World Cup. »