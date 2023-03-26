Oberthulba: Senior in a wheelchair carries a revolver with him when shopping – the police recognize another crime

On Saturday noon (March 25, 2023) was a senior in Oberthulba in his electric wheelchair traveling. At the Shopping he carried one in his open pannier revolver with himself. An attentive witness notified the policeas stated in a report by the Hammelburg Police Inspectorate.

During the check, the officers realized that the weapon was a blank gun acted for which the man no permission could show. The police confiscated the revolver and ammunition.

Beyond that was the man with his electric ambulance without valid insurance coverage on public transport, police add. In now expects one Advertisement.