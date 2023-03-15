Odile Vuillemin explains why she had trouble recovering from the filming of L’emprise

While TF1 will launch the broadcast of Prometheus this Thursday, March 16, Odile Vuillemin confided in her career at length. She notably returned to one of her most significant roles: The influence.
This Thursday, March 16, TF1 is launching one of its event series: Prometheus. In the casting of this fiction, Odile Vuillemin, unrecognizable in the role of a psychologist who supports a young 17-year-old girl. Knocked down by a car but coming out unscathed, the latter has absolutely no memory of her past. Her only baggage: her strange first name, Prometheus… On the occasion of this broadcast, Odile Vuillemin confided in Télé-Loisirs about this role, that of a “hyper-brilliant psychotherapist, with a certain restraint which, at first glance, may pass for coldness“. The actress also returned to the roles that marked her the most, such as that of Alexandra Lange in The influence.
The influence: Odile Vuillemin in the role of Alexandra Lange, a woman beaten for 14 years…
Remember: it was in January 2015 that TF1 unveiled this unit inspired by the tragic true story of this mother beaten by her Marcello Guillemin (masterfully played by Fred Testot) for fourteen years, whom she ended up killing one evening when he hit her again. A true story that the latter had told in her autobiography Acquitted. In the main role, Odile Vuillemon had upset 8.5 million viewers for 33% of the public present in front of her television screen. A performance on which she returned in the columns of Télé-Loisirs.
Odile Vuillemin looks back on the post-The influence
“After L’Emprise, I wasn’t damaged, I was drowned!“ she confides to us.Both by the wave of success and by the thousands of testimonials that I have read in their entirety. At the same time, this movie gave me the courage to do things I had never done, like the ability to transcend certain events and to be able to travel alone.” It should be noted that this role had enabled her to win the trophy for best actress at the 2016 Monte-Carlo Television Festival…