Odyssey Universe: discover the Fortnite map created by Samsung

Samsung has created a new map in the Fortnite game called Odyssey Universe. The map is based on Samsung's line of monitors called Odyssey and is made up of five different worlds. Players can explore the worlds and complete quests, each inspired by an Odyssey monitor model. Streamers SypherPK and NickEH30 showcased the map during a Twitch stream.

Odyssey monitor based missions

Odyssey Universe is made up of five different worlds, each with a mission inspired by an Odyssey monitor model. Worlds include Levels Ark, G9, G8, G7 and G6.

The Level Ark is a maze that players must escape by answering questions based on the Odyssey monitors. Level G9 is a mini golf course, where players must hit the ball in the hole using an ultra-wide monitor, similar to the Odyssey Neo G9 model.



Level G9: miniature golf course

The Level G8 is a race track with sharp turns, inspired by the Odyssey Neo G8 and OLED G8 monitors. Level G7 is a shooting range, in which players must hit targets in a given time, highlighting the importance of a fast refresh rate for gaming monitors. Level G6 is a virtual mall, where players must collect tokens.

treasure hunt event

In addition to quests, there is a “treasure hunt” event in Odyssey Universe. Players must follow the clues given by streamers SypherPK and NickEH30 on social media to find answers hidden in each of the worlds. Players who participate in the event and correctly answer the questions will be running for prizes, such as Odyssey monitors.

