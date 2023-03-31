Off for analog speedometer caused discussions at Porsche

The speedometer on the Taycan has long been digital, but on other models modernization has been resisted tooth and nail.

The latest model of the Porsche SUV Cayenne has for the first time no analogue speedometer anymore. The circular instrument with pointer is seen at Porsche as an important part of the company’s history, which is why the Saying goodbye to it was obviously difficult. How The Drive reportsthere was a lot of discussion internally as to whether a digital speedometer should be used.

“Rather intense discussion”

“I think we can be super transparent there. There was one quite intense discussion within our company,” says Ivo van Hulten, director of the design department for user interaction (UX) at Porsche. “We understand that there is a great tradition with us is to have an analog tachometer. But if you look at the old 911s, they had five analogue instruments.”