Off for analog speedometer caused discussions at Porsche

The latest model of the Porsche SUV Cayenne has for the first time no analogue speedometer anymore. The circular instrument with pointer is seen at Porsche as an important part of the company’s history, which is why the Saying goodbye to it was obviously difficult. How The Drive reportsthere was a lot of discussion internally as to whether a digital speedometer should be used.
“Rather intense discussion”
“I think we can be super transparent there. There was one quite intense discussion within our company,” says Ivo van Hulten, director of the design department for user interaction (UX) at Porsche. “We understand that there is a great tradition with us is to have an analog tachometer. But if you look at the old 911s, they had five analogue instruments.”
Okay for e-cars, disputed beyond that
With the electric car Taycan Porsche has already given up analogue instruments. Apparently, however, it was difficult to implement digital displays in front of the driver’s seat on models that are still made by internal combustion engines are driven. In the end, the progressive forces within the company prevailed. In the Cayenne, the analogue speedometer is replaced by a 12.6-inch curved display replaced.
SUV already further away from tradition
One consideration may have been that the step taken by drivers of the Porsche SUV most likely to be accepted becomes. In the original Porsche division, the sports car, you might find customers with a stronger penchant for brand tradition.