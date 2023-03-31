The trial between Disney and the Florida government in which the King of England is involved

The fight between Disney and the governor of Florida for control of the area where the amusement park of the North American company is located continues and a new chapter has been uncovered, which includes neither more nor less than Carlos III, the current monarch of the United Kingdom, and all his descendants.

Disney used an old legal loophole that comes from British tradition.

The situation had occurred after the high command in the multimedia company strongly criticized an anti LGBTQI + law that the governor of the southern state had passed against sex education in schools. For this reason, DeSantis lashed out hard about the special status that Disney had in Reedy Creek, the region of Florida where is the famous amusement park.

According to the current board, his predecessors signed an agreement on the development of the district a month ago, which gives the North American company control over the area until “21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of the King Charles III, King of England. Is about a legal move called the “Real Life Clause”, which has existed and been used in some parts of the world since the 17th century, sparking the fury of politicians in Florida.

Ron DeSantis fell out with the company after they criticized his government’s stance against LGBT rights.

This move made by the previous administration, which was chosen by Disney, is “an attempt to circumvent the will of the voters and the legislature of the state”, which is why they decided to hire lawyers to be able to “deal with it and correct it”. For his part, from the organization of the park they indicated that “all the agreements signed between us and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open public forums”.

Why does this law exist?

This legal loophole was founded at the end of the 17th century as a response to the British “common law”, especially related to the rule against perpetuities, since, due to the way in which the clause was written, it left open to interpretation the time marked.

This law is used to avoid anti-perpetuity rules.

The norm, although it fell into disuse due to different acts created to counteract it in the Commonwealth of Nations, was used for centuries in other countries of this group of ex-British nations.like Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but they disappeared for the same reason.