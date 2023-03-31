Netflix Top 10: The most popular films & series for the weekend

Lent is slowly coming to an end. This weekend is already Palm Sunday and then there are only a few days left Easter.

At the weekend, not only is the end of Lent slowly heralded, but the Easter holidays also begin in most federal states. Are there actually Easter films? Although Easter is not as intensively worked on by Hollywood as Christmas, a few films have been conjured up on the big screen for the holiest Christian holiday. The most famous is probably Monty Python’s “The Life of Brian” in which the Easter story is parodied.

This week “Peter Hase” made it into the charts. Even if, strictly speaking, it is not a hare but a rabbit, the sweet Mümmelmann (voiced by Christoph Maria Hebst) inspires all family members. It’s not for nothing that the film is in the Netflix Top 10 and our BILD tip this week.

Top-10 Netflix Filme

BILD film tip:„Peter Hase“ – The rabbit Peter Rabbit lives with his sisters Flopsi, Mopsi and Wuschelpuschel near Mr. McGregor’s house. Old McGregor has a big vegetable garden that the bunnies are after. However, McGregor is not very enthusiastic about the rabbits and tries to drive the animals away. When he dies of a heart attack, his nephew Thomas inherits the house and the man vs. Mümmelmann battle escalates. Thomas is allergic to rabbits and fights them by all means. The whole thing becomes more complicated when Thomas falls in love with his new neighbor Bea, who has a very big heart for the cute animals…

These are the most popular movies on Netflix right now:

Platz Film 1. Honest Thief 2. The Accountant 3. Murder Mytery 4. Luther: The fallen Sun 5. Alvin and the Chipmunks 4: Road Chip 6. nothing new in the West 7. Peter Hase 8. The magician’s elephant 9. Johnny 10. Good against north wind

Top-10 Netflix Series

The BILD series tip: “The Night Agent” – The young FBI agent Peter Sutherland is used as a “night agent”. As a “night agent” he sits in a basement in the White House and guards an emergency phone that secret agents call when they get into trouble. So far the phone has never rung.

That all changes shortly after Peter takes office, however, when a civilian calls and he is drawn into a conspiracy that leads deep into the White House.

