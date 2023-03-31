France: the FFF refuses breaks to players to break the Ramadan fast

After the implicit request of the technical staff of the France team to French Muslim players to ignore fasting during the month of Ramadan, the French authorities continue to surprise on this subject.

While the English Football League and the Premier League have authorized the temporary suspension of matches in order to allow Muslim players to break their fast in a strong gesture which takes into consideration the practices of the players, the French football federation does not seem to hear it that way.

Indeed, after a silence that leaves doubt on the issue, the FFF has just formalized the decision not to take into account the fasting of Muslim players and prohibits the interruption of matches of the various French championships to break the fast.

The verdict of the French football federation was known following the disclosure of an email sent to the referees. Refusing to communicate officially on the question of breaking the fast during matches, the FFF’s federal referees commission indicated that, “The interruptions of matches following the breaking of the Ramadan fast do not respect the provisions of the FFF Statutes. said the referees’ committee email addressed to the referees. Statuses that categorically refuse any expression of religious practice on land.

🇬🇧 In an email addressed to officials, the FFF’s Federal Referees Commission indicated that it is forbidden to interrupt matches to allow players to break their fast during this Ramadan period.https://t.co/WVMn6OMXMo — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) March 31, 2023

Justifying his choice to prohibit a short break that allows players to break their fast during matchesthe French football federation insisted “to make a few reminders” by affirming that, “The Federation and its decentralized bodies, as bodies responsible for a public service mission delegated by the State, defend the fundamental values of the French Republic and must implement the means to prevent any discrimination or attack on the dignity of a person due in particular (…) to his political and religious convictions” adds the email.

France: a hunt for Ramadan for French football?

After the refusal of the French football federation to take a public position on the subject while continuing to maneuver in the shadows to ban the break dedicated to fasters, ways have been raised to put an end to this “ambiguity”.

Indeed, in one of these latest videos on the YouTube platform, the French investigative journalist, Romain Molina, denounces the practices of the FFF.

Thus, the omerta that the federation dictates about Ramadan does not go unnoticed this season. Journalist Romain Molina says that “this situation is a first in the world of French football. he says.

Categorical refusal, law of silence and relentlessness on the holy month, the decisions of the French footballing authority surprise the spectators of the round ball since the other example, diametrically opposed, of the management of the month of Ramadan for the players exists in neighboring lands and was well received by the players involved.

However, according to Romain Molina, these decisions can be explained by the fact that “there are no influential players in French football who are of the Muslim faith. Back when Paul Pogba and N’golo Kanté were at the top of their game, they imposed their fast during the 2016 Euro Cup. Today, that is no longer the case. he explains.

The journalist made a remark that could open the debate on the credibility of the explanations that the FFF has put forward as to the subject of the cessation of matches to break the fast, “I wonder if Kylian Mbappé was a Muslim, the decision of the FFF would have been the same? We ask ourselves the question…” he adds.

The French body affirmed that, “Anyone violating these provisions will be subject to disciplinary and/or criminal proceedings”.

