Organized crime murders and burns five women in central Mexico – Hola News

Mexico City, Mar 17 (EFE).- The remains of five of the six women who disappeared in Celaya, belonging to the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, were identified by state authorities, they reported this Friday and detailed that those responsible were members of a criminal group.

“So far it has been possible to establish that five genetic profiles correspond to five of the six disappeared young women and work continues, with several dozen, hundreds of indications that were collected at the scene,” Carlos Zamarripa, prosecutor, explained at a press conference. general of the state of Guanajuato.

The official said that most of the remains found are skeletal remains that were almost entirely burned, so specialists continue to work on them.

On the other hand, Zamarripa explained that the women were burned by a criminal group from the state of Tamaulipas, made up of six men who worked for a local criminal group.

“The members of this criminal cell were the ones who transferred the six young women to Juventino Rosas, to a place where they were ultimately deprived of their lives,” he explained.

The remains were found in a building located in the municipality of Juventino Rosas, half an hour from Celaya.

The prosecutor also shared that, so far, six people have been arrested.

The women who disappeared are Gabriela Barbosa, 48 years old; Mariana Gutierrez, 19; Rosa María Ramírez, 42; Yoselin Daniela Zamorano, 20; Paulina Berenice Reséndiz, 15, and Sandra Daniela Paredes, 24.

The six women were traveling together to work in San José de Guanajuato, a community located in Celaya, on March 7 when, at a roundabout, they were intercepted by criminals.