OFFER | 3 Samsung phones with great prices this week

The search for smartphones with high performance and the latest technology is constant and, with that in mind, Samsung brings an unmissable promotion for those looking for the best in their devices. This week, three models of the brand are on offer: the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the Galaxy M23 5G and the top of the line Galaxy S22. With incredible features and affordable prices, the opportunity is ideal for anyone looking to purchase a Samsung smartphone with quality and cost-effectiveness. Don’t miss this chance, check now the main features of each of the models on sale.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – R$ 2.398 (Girafa)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a powerful smartphone with a great value for money. It has Android 12 and One UI 4 operating system, Samsung Exynos 2100 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its screen is Dynamic AMOLED 2X of 6.4 inches and resolution of 2400 x 1080. The device has a main camera of 12 MP and front camera of 32 MP. The battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh, with a 25W charger and 15W Wireless. With all these features, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is an excellent option for those looking for high performance and quality.

Galaxy M23 5G – R$1.471,55 (Fast Shop)

Galaxy M23

Galaxy M23 The Galaxy M23 5G is an intermediate smartphone with 5G connectivity and great performance. It comes with Android 12 and One UI 4.1, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The 6.6 inch TFT screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The cameras are 50 MP (main) and 8 MP (front). The 5000mAh battery and 25W charger ensure long-lasting and fast charging. The Galaxy M23 5G is the right choice for anyone looking for a cost-effective smartphone with 5G connectivity.

Galaxy S22 – R$ 3.198 (Girafa)

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22 is a premium smartphone aimed at consumers looking for a model with great cameras, high performance and water resistance. The Dynamic AMOLED screen measures 6.1 inches with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The embedded processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. and the wide-angle tertiary with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 10 megapixels. The 3,700mAh battery supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features of the device include: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C port, stereo speakers synthesized by AKG, NFC and fingerprint reader under the screen.

Take advantage of this week to acquire one of these amazing Samsung smartphones on sale and enjoy all the quality and technology that the brand has to offer. These offers are for a limited time, so don’t waste time!

What to consider when buying a new cell phone?

