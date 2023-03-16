OFFER | Galaxy S22 at a great price on Giraffe

O Galaxy S22 was announced in February 2022 for R$5,999. Some time after the official launch, this top of the line Samsung it can be taken home for considerably less. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on the Girafa, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Galaxy S22 low price on Giraffe

Galaxy S22 (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

In Giraffe, the Galaxy S22 128 GB is being sold for R$ 3,098 on sight no Pix, representing a reduction of R$ 2,901 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 344.22. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

Other Galaxy S22 deals



Is it worth buying the Galaxy S22?

O Galaxy S22 is a premium smartphone aimed at consumers looking for a model with great cameras, high performance and water resistance.

The Dynamic AMOLED screen measures 6.1 inches with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The embedded processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.



Galaxy S22 (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

There are three cameras on the back: the main 50-megapixel camera, the secondary 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and the tertiary wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 10 megapixels.

The 3,700mAh battery supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features of the device include: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C port, stereo speakers synthesized by AKG, NFC and fingerprint reader under the screen.

👉 Buy the Galaxy S22 for R$ 3,098 at Girafa

Galaxy S22 specs:

Operational system: Android 12 e One UI 4

Android 12 e One UI 4 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) SM8450

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) SM8450 RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB e UFS 3.1

128 GB, 256 GB e UFS 3.1 Fabric – Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen – Size: 6.1

6.1 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels Screen – Frequency: 120Hz

120Hz main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56, OIS e Dual Pixel PDAF

50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56, OIS e Dual Pixel PDAF Frontal camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24 Battery: 3700 mAh

3700 mAh Charger: 25W, 15W Wireless e 4.5 reverse wireless

Samsung Galaxy S22 – See the full technical sheet here