Official National Assembly plans electoral schedule and ignores Barbados agreements

CARACAS.- The National Assembly (AN) controlled by the regime Nicolás Maduro, This Monday began a “process” of consultation with different sectors of the social, political, economic, cultural and religious life of Venezuela to define the schedule of the presidential elections that will be held in that country in 2024.

The ruling Parliament will hold these meetings between Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. These include meetings with the business, religious and worker sectors, with the aim of presenting this week a proposed schedule to the National Electoral Council (CNE), which will then take the time it deems necessary to announce the date of the elections. elections.

The president of the AN of 2020, Jorge Rodríguez, reported that during the first meeting, in which the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – where the opposition parties are grouped – did not participate, proposals were received from representatives of the different political parties, presidential candidates and 29 political organizations that carry out public life in this country.

Likewise, he announced the creation of a Working Commission so that they can develop 3 basic points: “The first of them, what are the general principles that should govern the electoral event from the constitutional, legal and political point of view? Second, place, a real calendar proposal,” he specified.

Rodriguez also assured that the proposed schedule for the 2024 presidential elections will be ready at the end of the week or the beginning of the following week and will be delivered immediately to the rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Opposition rejection

This process has been questioned by the Venezuelan opposition, considering that the dictatorship intends to design undemocratic elections and “distort” the guarantees agreed for this electoral process.

The presidential candidate of the Venezuelan opposition, Maria Corona Machado, affirmed through her social networks that this consultation is a “violation” of the Barbados Agreement.

“They are unaware of the commitment they signed for free and fair elections in the Barbados Agreement. “They want to wash their face by compromising, through threats and blackmail, institutions and people,” he expressed in his profile on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

In October 2023, representatives of Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition signed an agreement in Barbados that establishes a set of presidential guarantees so that there are fair and free elections in the South American country.

However, The PUD has denounced the violation of these agreements by the regime, after the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) ratified the disqualification of Machado, who, according to the opinion of the Supreme Court at the service of the party in control of the country, does not could participate in electoral elections for 15 years.

This agreement contemplates that the electoral process will be carried out in the second half of the year.

While, before the start of the meeting, the leader of the Democratic Action party (AD) prosecuted by the dictatorship, Bernabé Gutiérrez, proposed at a press conference that the presidential elections would be held on Friday, July 5. For his part, after the meeting, the 2020 deputy, José Brito, stated in a press release that the elections would be held on July 28.

Who attended?

As guests at the meeting, Didalco Bolivar (PODEMOS), Bernabe Gutierrez (AD), Timoteo Zambrano (Change), Chacao Mayor Gustavo Duque (Neighborhood Force), Ricardo Sanchez (Alliance for Change), Antonio Ecarri (Alliance of Pencil), Luis Eduardo Martinez, Henry Parra (PCV), Juan Carlos Alvarado (COPEI) and Javier Bertucci (Hope for Change).

In addition to, Vanessa Montero (Movimiento Somos Venezuela), Henry Hernández (UPV), Luis Parra (First Venezuela), Gilberto Jiménez (People’s Electoral Movement), Leocenis García (Prociudadanos), Luis Ratti, Juan Barreto (REDES), Luis Augusto Romero (Advanced Progressive), José Brito (First Venezuela), Daniel Ceballos (AREPA), Gloria Pihno, Ilenia Medina, among others.

Source: With information from Efecto Cocuyo, La patilla and France 24