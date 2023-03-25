There are some headphones that mark us in some way, whether for sound, comfort, build quality or the combination of all these factors. Certain models that I had the experience of using for a long period (months or years) stood out from everything I could hear, either due to the unique sound or the cost-effectiveness (how much the product delivers for the price charged). With that in mind, I made a list of seven headphones that surprise me the most today.

Oficina da Net’s 7 favorite headphones

Oficina da Net’s favorite headphones. Source: Vitor Valeri

1 – Moondrop Quarks DSP (US$ 15 ou R$ 81)

The Moondrop Quarks DSP may be one of the cheapest, most comfortable, well-fitting, balanced and detailed sounding in-ears you’ll find. Its cheaper version was already excellent, but there were some changes in the sound that could be made and many asked for headphones with a USB cable. That’s what Moondrop did with the “DSP version” of Quarks.



Moondrop Quarks in-ear headphones. Source: Vitor Valeri

The acronym DSP here stands for “Digital Signal Processing”. This manipulation of the signal serves to automatically equalize the frequencies (bass, mids and treble) of the headphones, in order to “correct” their sound. In the “DSP” version of Moondrop Quarks we have a cable with a USB connection, where the connector has an internal integrated circuit that changes the frequency response curve of the headphone. Thus, the sound that already delivered a good level of detail and separation, in addition to an honest tonal balance, gains an impressive performance.

It is important to mention that Moondrop’s Quarks are even easier to fit in the user’s ear due to their cylindrical shape and extremely compact size. It barely shows when you fit it in the ear canal and provides great comfort.

2 – 7Hz Salnotes Zero (US$ 20 ou R$ 108)

The Salnotes Zero by 7Hz is a headphone that impressed me for its tonal balance (distribution of bass, mids and highs) and, mainly for its mids, which have a very natural, beautiful timbre. In addition, I got a good fit in my ear with it, providing an excellent level of isolation. After a few hours of use, I didn’t notice that the structure caused any pressure that left any area of ​​the ear sore, which is a positive point considering those users who use headphones for hours on end.



In-ear headphones 7Hz Salnotes Zero. Source: Vitor Valeri

Speaking in more detail about the sound of the Salnotes Zero, I didn’t feel the lack of bass presence. There’s a good “punch” and volume, although there’s not as much activity in the sub-bass, something that those who like genres with more activity in the low frequencies like. As for the highs, I didn’t feel strident in most of the songs I listened to, but at times I noticed greater activity in the 13Khz range, which can cause some discomfort.

3 – Sennheiser HD560S (R$ 1486,65)

The Sennheiser HD560S proposes to offer a well-balanced sound, with a good distribution between medium and high bass, in addition to a good level of detail. Its structure is simpler compared to its bigger brothers HD600, HD650 and HD660S, but in compensation there is great comfort and its price is considerably lower compared to what is charged by the models in the HD6XX line.



Headphone Sennheiser HD560S. Source: Vitor Valeri

The sound produced by the HD560S handles genres like Jazz, Blues and classical music better, where there isn’t much activity in the sub-bass. I say this because, as much as you have a good tonal balance in the HD560S, it is like the HD600, there is a roll-off in the sub-bass and consequently the person may feel a lack of texture, extension and impact in this frequency range. If you really like soundtracks, instrumental music, where most of the sounds of instruments and voices are in the mids, high mids and highs, this headphone is definitely for you. In our review it is possible to know more in depth about the characteristics of the HD560S.

4 – Sennheiser IE 200 (US$ 150)

The Sennheiser IE 200 is excellent value for money and delivers more than it costs. Its sound is very balanced and without excesses, something that makes a difference for those who use headphones for hours. In addition, the great comfort and the removable cable make this in-ear complete, as it delivers very well attributes that are essential for a good wearing experience. If you want to know more details about IE 200, access our analysis/review.



In-ear Sennheiser IE 200. Fonte: Vitor Valeri

5 – Final Audio E5000 (US$ 259)

The Final Audio E5000 has excellent comfort and fit, a robust construction (body entirely made of stainless steel), in addition to a sound that can please many. Its bass is highlighted, going beyond what is considered natural, but depending on the person’s taste or the music genre, this feature can be welcome. The mids and highs are in line, so you won’t have an aggressive sound, on the contrary, it will be a very pleasant presentation, which tends to be more musical, involving.



In-ear Final Audio E5000. Fonte: Vitor Valeri

Its price may be prohibitive for some, but fortunately the company sells a version in Japan that only comes with the earphone, without the cable, since it is removable and costs US$ 100. a good price for it. If you want to know more details about the Japanese manufacturer or the headset, access our review.

6 – Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 (R$ 2198,95)

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 is the top-of-the-line Bluetooth True Wireless in-ear from the German audio product manufacturer. It offers excellent comfort, a build quality that follows the brand’s high quality standard and a sound quality that presents music in a very natural, immersive way.



In-ear Bluetooth TWS Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3. Fonte: Vitor Valeri

You’ll notice that on the Momentum True Wireless 3 (MTW3) there’s no aggressiveness to the sound, but at the same time it’s something very detailed, with good range and honest separation of instruments and vocals. The mids are not pulled back as in its previous version (MTW2), thus providing a better tonal balance and demonstrating good coherence to the sounds. If you want to know more details about MTW3, read our review.

7 – Grade RS2 ($550 or R$2970)

The Grado RS2 is an open-back on-ear headphone, that is, it rests on the user’s ears. It is mainly indicated for listening to genres such as rock, jazz, instrumental music, as its mids and highs have a very special timbre. Its sound conveys a lot of the “physicality” feeling of large concert speakers, which are capable of displacing a lot of air.



Headphone Grado RS2e. Source: Vitor Valeri

Belonging to Grado’s “reference” series, the RS2 is not such a cheap model, but if you want a similar sound and want to pay less, it is possible to do so with the Prestige series models, more specifically the SR60 and SR80. It’s worth at least trying it out, as the sound of these headphones is really unique.