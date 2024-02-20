Ohtani returns to batting practice after surgery

GLENDALE-. Shohei Ohtani held live batting practice with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in spring training while recovering from elbow surgery.

Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers after spending his first six major league seasons with the Angels.

The player who stands out as a hitter and pitcher will not pitch this season after undergoing surgery on his right elbow in September, but hopes to be ready to start the campaign as a hitter.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts indicated Sunday that Ohtani will not play in the Cactus League opener on Thursday against San Diego.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers during batting practice at the team's preseason camp in Glendale, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The Dodgers open the season on March 20 against the Padres in Seoul.

Ohtani, 29, had a .304 batting average in 135 games last season and led the American League with 44 home runs, a .412 on-base percentage, a .654 slugging percentage and a 1.006 OPS, with a total of 325 on-base percentage. to get his second MVP.

He won it for the first time in 2021 and was second in the vote in 2022.

