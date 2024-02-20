Department of Homeland Security spokesperson talks about the future of humanitarian parole and CBP One

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security stated that more than 357,000 people have entered the country through the immigration program. parole humanitarian, but that the ruling on the lawsuit filed with the Department of Justice cannot be appealed by the government.

The trial for the lawsuit against parole humanitarian law is backed by 21 Republican states and was presented at the beginning of last year in a Texas court before Federal Judge Drew B. Tiptonwho initially refused to freeze the progress of the program, but a final decision is still pending.

In statements to Univision Luis Miranda, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, stated that until the end of January 2024, more than 357,000 people have entered the United States from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti with this initiative.

But the process faces a trial that “the government is not going to appeal because it is the decision of the Department of Justice,” he clarified.

Miranda also said that daily the program CBP One schedules 1,450 appointments at the border; and that he has no information that that figure will increase.

He added that people with pending family reunification processes can write through the case tracking application to clarify doubts about their procedures.

All of these migratory routes to enter the United States generate many doubts among migrants from the aforementioned nations, who have in common the precarious economic conditions in which the population lives and the lack of freedoms, which pushes thousands of people daily to a dangerous journey to reach American soil.