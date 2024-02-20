Two Cubans arrested for robberies in Wisconsin stores

Two Cubans were arrested last Saturday, February 17 after they robbed an Ulta store in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

The Cubans, identified as Jorge Aguilar36 years old, already Dainerys Socarras-Llopis35, stole items worth $48,000, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).

Cubans charged with robbery in Wisconsin/Mount Pleasant Police Department

Among the stolen items that police officers found in the thieves’ car were: 332 bottles of cologne and perfume bottles, 162 pairs of sports shoes, 41 designer bags, 13 Adidas brand sports suits, and nine sets of suitcases, reported from the MPPD.

The Cubans were charged with multiple counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property, in addition to being investigated for other embezzlements in Wisconsin itself and other states in the country.

Jorge Aguilaradds to his accusations, an order of expulsion from the United States that has been issued by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, the MPPD noted.