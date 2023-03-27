On the way to the door: Accompany a Door2Door seller in his everyday life

SHRS Consulting GmbH

The days of traditional door-to-door sales are far from over: whether electrical appliances, fiber optics or photovoltaic systems – the latest technical products in Germany still require explanation. And how could a product explanation be given better than directly in a personal conversation?

“Many people are very open to the new technology – there are still some who are very skeptical because they don’t yet understand what advantages or meaning it has for them,” explains Fabian Durek. Mailings or online advertising hardly ever reach customers. “The thousands of representatives in Germany are the ones who are currently selling digitization and sustainability – and they have to be sold in order to make progress with the expansion!”

With thousands of consultations in the Door2Door business, Durek is considered one of the most respected experts in the industry and also trains numerous sales staff. In the following, he reveals what a working day in the life of a Door2Door salesperson looks like and why it is worth getting into Door2Door sales.

Door2Door sales – a profession with many advantages

Despite increasing online trade, Door2Door sales are still an important building block in sales. In contrast to online trading, this enables products that require explanation to be presented directly to customers. In this way, possible questions can be answered and possible feedback can be obtained immediately. In addition, the personal exchange with the customer speaks in favor of direct sales – an aspect that is becoming increasingly important for many people in a digital world.

Door2Door sales therefore have many advantages not only for manufacturers and customers, but also for those who practice the profession. Anyone starting out as a Door2Door salesperson can look forward to a lot of variety – because no customer is the same and everyday work doesn’t always take place in one and the same office, but mostly outside in the fresh air.

The day-to-day work of a Door2Door salesperson therefore offers plenty of opportunities for development, which by no means go unrewarded: Door2Door salespeople are offered high sales commissions and rapid promotion opportunities. Anyone who prefers to shape their income themselves and quickly realize their leadership ambitions is in good hands with Door2Door sales!

Why no two days are the same for Door2Door sellers

The working day of a Door2Door seller brings exciting challenges every day. For salespeople who also want to grow personally and want to achieve their goals as quickly as possible, this is an ideal environment for personal development. Arriving at the office in the morning, the Door2Door salesman first meets the team. The goals for the day are then discussed together and it is not uncommon for training to take place, in which Door2Door salespeople receive additional incentives to close sales.

A Door2Door seller usually hardly needs to know anything about the product to be sold, because in sales, their own sales skills are often enough. In short: A Door2Door seller only needs to be able to sell to be successful. However, this is also a great opportunity – they can concentrate on their sales know-how and become experts in their field.

The personal contact at the front door offers a lot of flexibility

One of the daily challenges of a Door2Door seller is to convince potential customers of the advantages of their own offer. Door2Door sales offer a great deal of flexibility, as other services can often be negotiated through direct contact and additional margins can be achieved.

A good Door2Door salesperson creates five to six new customers by lunchtime. At lunchtime, the Door2Door salesman goes out to eat something with the team. In the meantime, the successes of the first half of the day are often discussed. The team then spends another three to four hours in personal contact with customers. A good salesperson gets nine to eleven new customers a day – and earns between 500 and 1,000 euros a day.

In any case, Door2Door sellers can expect a job that offers unlimited personal development opportunities. If you want to achieve your goals as a seller even faster, you can work your way up in the shortest possible time with coaching from SHRS Consulting GmbH.

