Dam filling rate: Algeria escapes drought in 2023

After a long period of drought, the rain hits Algeria again. January and February were the wettest months of the year with more than satisfactory precipitation rates. This providential weather enabled many wilayas of the country to stock up water in damsin anticipation of the upcoming summer season. The rain benefited the eastern regions the most, going so far as to fill some rim dams.



Having reached full capacity, the Jijel dams opened to relieve congestion

The amount of precipitation (rain and snow) which has affected Algeria over the past two months is such that many dams have reached their full capacity. It’s all north of the country which was able to benefit from abundant rainsbut it is the Eastern region in particular that has benefited the most. This is particularly the case of the wilaya of Jijel, whose 4 of the dams, including that of Tabellout, exceeded 100% fillingprompting officials to open the floodgates to prevent overflow.

And if Jijel was able to secure a sufficient water reserve for the summer, this is not the case for everyone. Chlef, for example, has seen its humidity level drop this year. In general, the figures indicate very varied percentages of filling on the 65 dams operated in the country.

What is the filling rate of Algerian dams in March 2023?

The largest dam in the country, Beni Haroun, also experienced a significant rise in its water level. Indeed, the latter is filled with 81% of its capacity, which represents 693 million m3says an official of the Mila water resources department to the Arabic-language media Elkhabar.

Tipaza has a fairly decent filling rate, with 123 million m3 between its two dams of Purchase Eddie et Boukerdane. Less than the figures recorded at Beni Haroun, but enough to guarantee its inhabitants a sufficient water resource during the summer. Khinchla and him tariffs, else coast, are less protected from drought. These two wilayas, although affected by the most torrential, could not store enough rainwater for lack of dams, but also, for lack of maintenance of those existing.

On the western side, the figures remain quite good. The 5 dams of Tlemcen supplying the surrounding wilayas (Oran, Ain-Temouchent and Relizane) recorded very good levels. The dam of Boughrarafor example, has reached 90 million m3 of water. Ditto for those of Mostaganem, which reached 70% of their capacity. Slight regression recorded for the wilaya of Chlef on the other hand, whose water levels remain more or less sufficient to ensure the summer season.