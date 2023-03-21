Electric Ford Explorer is coming to Europe

Ford has its electric Ford Explorer presented for the European market. The electric car is now available 45.000 Euro reservable. The first models should be delivered before Christmas this year. The Explorer is based on the Modular electrical construction kit (MEB) developed by VW and comes in 3 engine and 2 equipment variants.

The range of one variant should be around with the 77 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive (210 kW). 500 Kilometer be. Another variant comes with a 52 kWh battery and an output of 125 kW. The all-wheel drive model with an asynchronous motor on the front axle, on the other hand, has an engine output of 250 kW. The Explorer accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h.