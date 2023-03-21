Electric Ford Explorer is coming to Europe

Ford has its electric Ford Explorer presented for the European market. The electric car is now available 45.000 Euro reservable. The first models should be delivered before Christmas this year. The Explorer is based on the Modular electrical construction kit (MEB) developed by VW and comes in 3 engine and 2 equipment variants.
The range of one variant should be around with the 77 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive (210 kW). 500 Kilometer be. Another variant comes with a 52 kWh battery and an output of 125 kW. The all-wheel drive model with an asynchronous motor on the front axle, on the other hand, has an engine output of 250 kW. The Explorer accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h.
Charge from 10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes
Ford also offers an optional heat pump, which is intended to keep the reduction in range in winter as low as possible. The car should have three phases on the AC connection 11 kW charge – on the DC connection with up to 170 kW. The battery should be charged from 10 to 80 percent according to the carmaker be done in 25 minutes.
When it comes to equipment, future owners can choose between a basic and a comfort model. Among other things, the driver’s seat in the latter has a massage function for the lumbar vertebrae. Also integrated is a 14.6 inches large screen that can be raised and tilted. Behind the display is the so-called Private Lockera lockable storage compartment with USB-C connection.
When it comes to infotainment, the carmaker relies on its own Sync-Move-System. The five-seater is 4.5 meters long, 1.6 meters high and 2.06 meters wide including mirrors, making it significantly smaller than its combustion engine twin. Also integrated are 5 cameras, 3 radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors.