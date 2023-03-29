On Twitter, the display of replies becomes a little more confusing

Thanks to a new change in presentation, the social network makes responses to a tweet much less noticeable.

The readability of Twitter is still a little complicated. After having to sort out the real certified people and the blue badges awarded to Twitter Blue subscribers, it will now be necessary to think twice before distinguishing between the original posts and the replies.

As indicated the American media The Verge, reply tweets are no longer clearly connected to the original posts. For the site, this creates “a confusing series of sentences taken out of context”. Only point of identification, a mention in a reduced and gray font specifying “in response to” followed by the account in question.

Guarantee a minimum of context

If these details remain subtle, the change is on the other hand much more visible when a publication is incorporated within a website.

As in the example above, the response is now displayed on its own. In the past, such an integration automatically added the initial message. This technique had the merit of guaranteeing a minimum of context. Especially since the answers are for the most part particularly succinct.

The display of the series of tweets has naturally been modified since it is an author responding to his own publications. According to our observations, a gray watermark binds the publications together. But such a display is not exclusive to publications by the same author since replies to replies also display this device.

If this new interface should not disturb users too much, it will certainly require time to adapt to properly identify and differentiate the publications, their responses and the logic encompassing everything.