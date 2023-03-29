Spotify releases automated niche playlists

Spotify is now taking its AI-based playlists to the next level. In an update initially available to Premium subscribers and in English, the company has added the ability to create unique “niche playlists”.

You create a niche playlist by searching for something specific, for example a feeling you are looking for or an activity you are going to do, and add the word mix at the end. The company encourages users to let loose and play with the feature, and according to Engadget, it usually works well.

The site searched for “witch house mix” and “relaxing videogame soundtrack mix” and in both cases the results were fitting and mixed as promised familiar and lesser known songs within their respective genre niches. However, the search for “dubstep work mix” resulted in a playlist of music for exercise and not work, so the AI ​​is not infallible.

The mixes you create are automatically updated every day so you can save them and come back for new discoveries.