“Once I felt in disarray, today I feel in total balance”

The life of The goddess It has not always been marked by the tranquility and peace that it enjoys today; However, something is very clear, and that is that Every difficult moment, every obstacle he had to overcome helped him grow..

The Cuban singer shared on Instagram a video whose audio is one of those motivational ones that circulate on networks and that summarizes your experience in life full of ups and downsorder and disorder.

“Once I felt like this in disarray, today I feel in total balance. If this is happening to you now and you think that your life is a total disorder, listen to these words because I dedicate them to you with all my heart. Your life will be in order soon,” was the message the artist left for her followers.

In the images you can see her walking through the patio of her house, calm, happy, enjoying every detail of your new home in which she put a lot of effort to feel fulfilled.