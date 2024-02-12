One dead and five injured after shooting in New York subway station

NEW YORK – One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting that occurred Monday at a New York City subway station, authorities reported.

The shooter remained at large after the incident that occurred around 4:38 p.m., police said.

A man in his 30s was killed, authorities said. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the injured as serious.

The station where the shooting occurred is located in the Bronx, at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome avenues. Videos taken from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange cones on the platform.

Source: With information from AP