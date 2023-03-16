One of the Best Superhero Movies Breaks into the Netflix Top

Released in 2017, this DC Universe film centered on the origin story of a superheroine made a meteoric rise in the top Netflix. Normal since it is one of the best films of its kind!
Every day, the top of the most watched content of the moment on Netflix displays new programs. Among the films acclaimed by subscribers, there are two parts of the saga Creed, but also two superhero movies! Both from the DC Comics universe, one was decried upon its release while the other was critically acclaimed. In effect, Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins is currently at 6th place in the standings, just in front of Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Will Smith. The film about Diana, Princess of the Amazons (Gal Gadot) is one of the highest rated in the DCEU: it indeed receives the excellent 93% rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes. If you still haven’t seen it, here’s what it’s all about!
Wonder Woman in the top Netflix, what is it about?
Wonder Woman tells the origin story of Diana, Princess of the Amazons, before she became the one we call Wonder Woman in a much more current era. The story of showrunner Patty Jenkins – the first woman to direct a superhero movie after Lexi Alexander with The Punisher : Zone de guerre in 2008 – reveals the day Diana meets Steve Trevor, an American pilot who crashed on the paradise island where she lives. When he explains to her that a terrible war is raging on the other side of the planet, Diana leaves her haven of peace to stem the threat. By joining forces with men in a fight to end the war, Diana will discover the full extent of her powers… and her true destiny. In March 2021, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine reprized their respective roles as Diana and Steve for the film’s sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.
Wonder Woman : Which actors and actresses were considered for the main roles?
If Gal Gadot was chosen to play Wonder Woman, other actresses were expected. The one that Warner has long considered is Cobie Smulders since she lent her voice to the heroine in The Lego Great Adventure. Kate Beckinsale, Sandra Bullock, Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jessica Biel, Eva Green, Christina Hendricks and Kristen Stewart had also been mentioned but today it is difficult to imagine any other actress than Gal Gadot in the suit. As for Steve Trevor, a role played by Chris Pine, it was Liam Hemsworth and Alexander Skarsgård who were in Warner’s sights.
