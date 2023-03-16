Earthy colors and warmth of home: this is how Edith Hermida decorated her apartment

If there is something that characterizes Edith Hermida it is the spontaneity, warmth and sympathy that he shows in each of his appearances. And in that sense, His house reveals that way of being with elegant and sober decoration.

Beto Casella’s partner on TV is multifaceted and always has a fun anecdote to tell. Edith Hermidafinally and thanks to “Blessed”, He fulfilled his dream and finished paying off the credit to have his family apartment.

In his apartment with Paloma and Amparo.

During times of the strictest quarantine, Edith Hermida She opened the doors of her home and she could be seen in hilarious scenes with her daughter Amparo, who lives with her. The eldest, Paloma, is 25 years old and is the producer of an El Nueve program.

Beyond these family data, the actress and presenter He showed images of his bedroom and living room, both decorated with light colors and certain details in dark tones such as the room’s curtains.

With humor, Edith showed corners of her home.

In general, the residence of the most beloved panelist of “Blessed” is soberly decorated, with light tones. In the living room there is a large sofa with white cushions from where he usually makes some posts for the networks.

In the main bedroom there is a large mirror and a window covered by an old pink curtain. The textiles she uses for her room are elegant and maintain a balanced style without fanfare.

Next to Amparo in the dining room sector.

a life of struggle

When seen with her daughters, Edith Hermida shines. She had to go through a difficult road because, when she was 26 years old, she found out that she was pregnant, just at the moment when she was entering Channel 26. It was then that Paloma arrived, the eldest of the daughters of she.

A green corner in Edith’s house.

“My boyfriend had a crisis when I got pregnant. He didn’t want to and I told him that he was going to go ahead anyway, ”she recalls. She took care of her and the girl was born and accompanied her to spend time in Mar del Plata. “Paloma completed her first month there,” she recounted.