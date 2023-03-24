“Let’s Dance”: Chryssanthi Kavazi suffers from stage fright

She is one of the favorites of the new “Let’s Dance” season: GZSZ star Chryssanthi Kavazi (34). But few people know that the weekly appearances in the limelight demand a lot from the actress.

Chryssanthi to BILD: “I have such extreme stage fright. The penultimate show was the worst so far. But I always look forward to the shows no matter what. I’ll just have fun. Because that’s what I’m here for and for this unique experience.”

Together with her dance partner Vadim Garbuzov (35), the actress fights her stage fright every week. Kavazi: “The local audience is really great and supports you. They’ll be happy if we march in before the cameras are on. Of course, that makes it all even more exciting.”

If you then have people in the audience, like you did last week when your sister was there, you naturally push that too: “And a little bit of stage fright too…”

GZSZ star Chryssanthi Kavazi with professional dancer Vadim Garbuzov Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

But a small antidote to the excitement seems Chrysanthi to have now found: her three-year-old son, whom she has with husband Tom Beck (45): “My son was in the penultimate show in the dress rehearsal. He loved it so much.”

Die “Let’s Dance” participant continues: “Before, I thought that after five minutes he didn’t feel like it anymore, but he sat there so spellbound with his headphones – because otherwise it would have been too loud for him – and watched the whole time. Just before our dance started, I just heard his ‘Mami’ very loudly. That was so sweet my heart melted away.”

And already it was more relaxed for Kavazi! However, there is a small catch with her remedy for stage fright. Since Chryssanthi lives with her husband in Berlin, her little son cannot attend the show in Cologne every week for organizational reasons.

Otherwise she enjoys the change of town and the little break from the GZSZ filming “When I’m at home and watch GZSZ on TV, I think that was a really long time ago. I just took a break from filming four weeks ago to be able to take part in ‘Let’s Dance’. But I’m looking forward to GZSZ starting again in June. But now, logically and hopefully, I want to stay with ‘Let’s Dance’ for as long as possible.”