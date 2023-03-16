Mobility 2040 – trends, development and opportunities

Live from 10 a.m.: Kick-off VCÖ Mobility Award Vorarlberg 2023.

How will we be mobile in Vorarlberg in 2040? Which framework conditions and objectives have an influence on the future development in the transport sector? Which trends can already be identified today? And what effects can be expected on other areas such as health and the environment? There are answers to these questions at this press conference, which also marks the start of the VCÖ mobility prize in Vorarlberg.