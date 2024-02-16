A boy in critical condition after being hit by a car near his school in Miami-Dade

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Thursday morning near his Biscayne Gardens elementary school, in Golden Glades, in northwest Miami-Dade County.

After the impact, the minor – whose identity has not been revealed – was transported by air to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

So far it is known that he suffered brain and lung damage, for which he underwent emergency surgery.as reported by the local press.

There would have been three minors involved in the accident – according to information America Camel– although apparently only one is reported to be serious. No further information has been released regarding the clinical condition of the other two children.

The grandmother of the three minors, who witnessed the accident, said that after the impact one of the children moved a few meters away due to the force of the impact.

“It’s horrible. How quickly can a person put someone in critical condition who should have been in a school zone? That’s my concern. People just don’t realize,” the grandmother said in statements to Telemundo 51.

The driver of the car that hit the children remained at the scene after the accident. Damage could be seen on the front of the car. So far the woman has not been arrested nor faces charges.

The area where the incident occurred, near the 500 block of Northwest 151st Street, is marked as a “school zone” starting at 7:15 a.m., with a speed limit of 15 miles per hour.

However, video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responding to the scene around 7:12 a.m., a few minutes before the speed limit went into effect.

Police have not said whether speed was a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident this morning or has information about the incident can immediately contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers line at (305) 471-8477.