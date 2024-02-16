The fantasy of maritime navigation comes true with the Miami Boat Show

The Miami Boat Show is presented as the largest in the world and, in truth, the numbers do not contradict this emblematic event in South Florida that will take place between Wednesday, February 14 and 18 in six different locations.

Created in 1969 by a group of yacht and marine boat enthusiasts in general, it has now become the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show in which producers from around the world present the latest models and new boat technologies to society. the navegation.

At the Boat Show you can discover everything related to the aquatic world from kayaks to super yachts, including speed boats, engine manufacturers, spare parts, navigation equipment and high technology to get the best out of the water.

For the first time after the pandemic, the gigantic Miami Beach Convention Center will be occupied by a single exhibition and this gives an idea of ​​the magnitude of the Miami International Boat Show, which covers from the smallest and simplest aspects to the most ambitious and luxurious of this activity.

The six stages of the Show

The land portion of the exhibition will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park. The rest of the exhibition will be in marine settings: Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina and Superyacht Miami at the Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

Every day, the doors to this great show will open at 10 in the morning. On Friday and Saturday they will close at 7 pm and on Sunday at 5 pm Miami’s legendary parties will, however, extend for many more hours.

There is so much to see that a single session or a single scenario is not enough to delve into these aquatic activities. That’s why the organizers have created two-day packages that start at around $70 so that fans can get a broader idea of ​​this exhibition.

The jewel of the oceans

The yachts that will be for sale at the Show in Miami range between $389,000 and $129 million.

The largest in the entire exhibit is the Victorious, 278 feet long. Built by AK Yacht it has space for 12 guests and a crew of 21 members. Her range is for transatlantic voyages of more than 10,000 nautical miles. The price is above 129 million dollars.

For those who do not have that figure, they can settle for a cruise through the Caribbean on the Victorious at a rate of $950,000 per week, to start.

Further details on this masterpiece of marine engineering and on voyage dates, ship specifications and contacts can be found at www.YATCO.com.

There will be 51 yachts on display measuring more than 75 feet in length, including the 183-foot-long Marguerite, built by Lurssen; and the 151.5-foot Sapphire, built by Trinity and whose price was reduced by one million dollars in January and can now be purchased for only 17.5 million.

The Miami International Boat Show is owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and produced by Informa Markets in partnership with the International Yacht Brokers Association.

El Discover Boating

Dates: From Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 18.

Venue: Six stages (Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina and Superyacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

Economic impact of the Show: 1.34 billion dollars.

Participating countries: Around 40.

Boats on display: More than 1,000.

Brands on display: More than 1,000.

Expected attendance: Greater than 100,000 people.

Ticket prices: From $43; youth ages six to 12 from $16.50; Children up to six years old enter for free when accompanied by a person with a ticket. 70 dollars for two days.