One of the millionaire drones that Berni bought for the Province crashed in La Plata

In the last hours, the news about the fall of one of the drones that the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, bought to guarantee the patrolling of fields and rural areas throughout the province. It was during the tests that were carried out this Sunday at the Airport of At payment.

The technicians had chosen the last hours of the morning due to weather conditions and other factors that facilitated the tests. However, Something went wrong and the device, six meters long and weighing half a ton, fell from more than 30 meters high and ended up completely destroyed..

The incident did not result in any injuries or injuries, but the device was reportedly “it doesn’t work anymore”. “The Government does not lose money for this episode. The contract includes the delivery of ten armed, equipped and operational devices. While this was taking place, they dropped one. The Province bought ten and will pay for ten. They must replace it from the company that won the certificate,” they explained from the firm.

As reported 0221.com.arIn June 2022, Governor Axel Kicillof instructed Berni to close the purchase of the drones. At that time, the holder of the Buenos Aires portfolio was in Jartum, Republic of Sudanparticipating in a flight demonstration of the equipment manufactured by the Chinese company JOHN, one of the most important worldwide in terms of the development of unmanned aircraft. The Province acquired ten units for which he disbursed 7 million dollars.

The company develops and manufactures ten different models of drones, with different special characteristics for each need, which include 70 minutes and ten hours of flight autonomy, and up to 100 kilometers of distance coverage radius.

“Through continuous technological innovation, the CW UAS series currently has seven UAV platforms with a maximum takeoff weight of 6.8kg to 100kg. The product has high stability, and the power mode is pure electric or hybrid. Design modular, autonomous flight, vertical takeoff and landing, the CW series can operate in complex terrain such as mountains, hills and jungles,” the company’s website highlights.