The 5 tips for the high level of UV radiation in CDMX

waters! Civil Protection reports that on the afternoon of this Monday, March 20, when we received spring, there is a high level of ultraviolet (UV) solar radiation so here we give you some tips to protect their faces and skin.

High level of UV radiation in CDMX

It was the very Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the CDMX that announced on its official social networks that the index, the level of UV radiation in the country’s capital is the highest.

Photo: Darkroom

How tall is it? Of 11, with which the authorities consider that Mexico City, at this precise moment, is exposed to a large amount of radiation.

5 tips to protect yourself from solar radiation

Since the UV radiation index is through the roof, we give you Five practical tips to protect yourself if you are going to go out (it would be best if you stayed in your house eating and drinking water):

Use protection against UV solar radiation for all skin types

Also apply an SPF 30+ sunscreen

Wear long-sleeved cotton clothing, a hat, and sunglasses with UV filters

Try to spend as much time as possible in the shade or indoors

Protect young girls and boys, as well as older adults

Photo: CDMX Civil Protection

Why is it important to take care of radiation?

Although we all need to receive a portion of sunlight a day, since ultraviolet solar radiation gives us vitamin D; long exposure can cause negative effects on the skin, eyes and also much more serious long-term problems.

For this reason, the Atmospheric Monitoring System (SIMAT) From Mexico City has a solar ultraviolet radiation monitoring program It uses the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Photo: Rogelio Morales-Cuartoscuro.

Yes, the UV Index measures the intensity of radiation on the earth’s surface and is expressed as a value greater than zero; the higher this value, the greater the chance of skin and eye injuries and the shorter the time it takes to occur.

So now you know, better take care of your little faces and don’t expose yourself so much to the Sun.

It may interest you