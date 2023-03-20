Kicillof against Vidal: “Schools exploded when I took office”

Dedicated to management, but attentive to the questions that come from the opposition, Axel Kicillof highlighted his differences with the governorship of María Eugenia Vidal in the province of Buenos Aires.

Faced with the accusations that come from the macrismo, Kicillof described them as “opportunists” and said “they embarrass me.”

“Unfortunately the schools exploded when I took office,” said the provincial president, in clear reference to the tragedy, when in In 2018, two Education workers died from the explosion that caused a gas leak.

. And in this sense, I list the work they carry out: “We have 5 thousand works in schools, which are maintenance works or sometimes small extensions.”

“About 400 schools that we reopened, because they were working but they were buildings that were broken, we had to close them for a while and reopen them,” he said in dialogue with El Destape.

“I am embarrassed when I see leaders of the PRO, Together for Change, or the macrismo, point out that schools are missing,” he added.

On the other hand, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires maintained today that “the State has to be there to repair the injustices and to generate equality.”

He affirmed it when leading an act of delivery of personal computers to students of schools No. 1, No. 5 and No. 7 of Lomas de Zamora, within the framework of the Conectar Igualdad Buenos Aires program.