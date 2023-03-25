One Piece: Spanish model becomes the female version of Monkey D. Luffy with this bodypaint cosplay

One Piecethe manga written and illustrated by the Japanese mangaka Eiichiro Oda, which began to be published in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump on July 22, 1997 and to date 103 volumes have been published, se centra en Monkey D. Luffy.

The best-selling manga in history tells the story of this young man who aspires to become the King of the Pirates by acquiring the titular treasure, One Piece. In search of him, Luffy recruits a small crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates and together they set sail on a ship called the Going Merry, while taking on other nefarious pirates in the East Blue.

This work is a reference to the shonen genre and Japanese art, which reached the anime format thanks to Toei Animation, the company behind Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Mazinger Z, Slam Dunk, Caballeros del Zodiaco, among others.

Being the protagonist, Luffy has inspired thousands of fans to cosplay his outfit, but not only for men but also for womeneven reaching the point of making interpretations with bodypaint art.

The female version of Luffy in bodypaint

Monkey D. Luffy’s bodypaint cosplay is the work of the Spanish model Yaiza Perezwith more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, who painted her body to recreate the character.

“It was time hahahaha, Luffy’s makeup!!!! It is a fairly simple make-up since with the allergies that I have had lately I was afraid that I would break out. I hope you like it anyway”, wrote the cosplayer.

As we can see, the content creator perfectly recreates the outfit of the captain and founder of the Straw Hat Pirates. He has an open red shirt, a yellow rag around his waist and even an X-shaped scar on his chest and the One Pie protagonist has it under his left eye.

The only thing that is not paint is the hat, but without a doubt this bodypaint cosplay deserves a 10.